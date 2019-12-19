UDOT crews sacrifice time with family to ensure roads are cleared

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah (ABC4 News)- The official start of winter is December 21st, but crews at the Utah Department of Transportation have been working for the last month to make sure Utah roads are safe for drivers.

ABC4’s meteorologists say a cold weather pattern is headed our way for Christmas, which means there is a good chance of snow in the forecast.

A stormy, colder weather pattern is setting up just in time for Christmas across the region. Santa may need Rudolph's red nose to guide his sleigh Tuesday night! #utwx #christmas #rudolph #winter #snow #whitechristmas pic.twitter.com/Ys5PjP6Uya — Adam Carroll (@adambcarroll) December 19, 2019

That means UDOT plow operators will be sacrificing time with family to keep the roads safe.

Ben Lundgreen has been plowing roads for 15 years. In that time he has been home for Christmas twice.

“It’s part of the job and what we do,” he said.

UDOT employee Robert Hall has a similar experience.

Robert Hall and family.

“Over the ten years I’ve worked here, I’ve worked 9 of the 10 Christmases,” he said.

It comes with the job, but UDOT is asking drivers to be considerate of their operators and their families if you’re out on the road.

“We’ve had several plow drivers be pushed off the road by semis or other cars or have cars slam into the back of the wings, or passing them, so UDOT wanted to come up with something that highlights the wing and let’s people know that they’re there,” he said.

Jake Brown is the Roadway Operations Manager for the Cottonwood Canyons. He said UDOT is trying to prevent accidents with plows from happening by drawing attention to the wings of the plows with neon lights.

In addition, UDOT will be deploying five new tow plows specifically designed to clear two highway lanes at once.

When deployed, the tow plow swings sideways to clear more of the roadway – a total of twenty five feet, to be exact. A truck with a tow plow takes the place of two trucks.

Three tow plows practice driving skills on a course that simulates intersections, car lined streets and on-ramps. When deployed, the tow plow swings sideways to clear twenty-five feet. (UDOT photo 2012)

“Stay behind the plows–don’t try to pass us, especially on the right side,” Hall said. “We throw more than snow. Anything that people leave on the freeway or lose, we’ll throw across.”

Visit UDOT’s website for current road conditions and to track plow trucks.

