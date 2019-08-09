UDOT Crews clearing 9 mudslides to reopen Little Cottonwood Canyon

SANDY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Utah Department of Transportation says nine mudslides stranded dozens of people Thursday night into late Friday morning.

“It’s pretty, pretty scary. The hillside has been alive all night,” said UDOT’s Jake Brown. “You could hear rocks tumbling down, moving down, it’s kind of eerie sometimes.”

The land and mudslides started around 8 p.m. Thursday. UDOT crews cleared boulders as tall as 5 feet while dealing with gushing mud and water that stretched hundreds of feet.

“It is unbelievable how much material was moved by water coming out,” said Brown

Stefanie Schulz, John Cook and their family were trapped in between two slides.

“What happened was we were evacuated, told to park, and they had firefighters who were walking us through the debris field,” said Cook.

The group recorded video of the firefighters building rope and ladder bridges in tough terrain to rescue those stranded, and provided it to ABC4 News.

“To see these boulders that just came down, everyone is really lucky that a car wasn’t taken out,” said Cook.

Schulz added, “There were boulders as tall as us coming across it was crazy.”

UDOT plans to have the road cleared for a cycling race Monday morning but will work through most of Friday to do it.

“I have never seen anything like this in my 18-year career. Guys who have 20 years have never seen it this bad,” said UDOT’s Jake Brown. “We got the equipment up here and we’ve been working non-stop to get the road open.”

Crews hope to have the road open by Friday night, if not sometime Saturday.