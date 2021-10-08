UDOT closing Guardsman Pass as storm conditions are expected to intensify

BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4 News) – The latest storm system has Utah Department of Transportation crews closing Guardsman Pass this weekend.

UDOT spokesperson John Gleason said the closure is in effect Friday night at 9 p.m. until Sunday (pending weather conditions).

#RoadUpdate 👋 Greetings #CottonwoodCanyons travelers! Be prepared for dropping temps & continued wet/slick roads with the incoming storm. Storm activity to increase this evening & into Saturday AM. Road snow/slush expected for the upper canyons later tonight. ❄️🌧 #SR210 #SR190 pic.twitter.com/vLjMusvuDH — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) October 8, 2021

Gleason said the closure of this summer road is not early in the year and the weather should remind drivers to take it slow on the road.

“This is about the time of year we see Utah weather transition, and I think this storm pattern is a good indicator we are making that transition right now,” he said. “It’s an opportunity for everybody [to know] that winter’s just around the corner and we need to get ready for driving in wetter and snowier conditions.”

At this time of year, Gleason said this scenic byway is popular, as the leaves change color.

“This last weekend we averaged about 10,000 vehicles,” he said. “That’s a lot of people that are flocking up to the Cottonwood Canyons and it’s due to all the amazing fall colors we’ve seen up there, everybody wants to experience that.”

During ski season, Gleason said anywhere between 6,000 and 7,400 vehicles drive the canyon daily.

With heavy rainfall expected across the state, Gleason said drivers should be aware of standing water.

“Hydroplaning could be an issue. You could see areas of standing water ponding, so just account for those types of situations and slow down,” he said.

In Little Cottonwood Canyon, Alta’s summer road is also closing tonight at dusk, until next year.