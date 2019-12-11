UDOT building temporary bridge to accommodate traffic during construction on I-80

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News)- A new temporary bridge is going to save drivers and construction crews from a big headache, officials with the Utah Department of Transportation say.

Wednesday crews started constructing a temporary bridge just east of the intersection of SR-201 and I-80 in western Salt Lake County.

John Montoya, UDOT Project Manager, said the temporary bridge will be used by I-80 traffic while crews demolish and rebuild two bridges.

A temporary bridge along EB I-80 in Tooele County will be available by late December that will keep all lanes open while we rebuild the WB bridge. We're using an innovative approach of "launching" the bridge in place ultimately minimizing construction impacts to drivers. pic.twitter.com/BJ2ewj0Uq7 — UDOT Region Two (@UDOTRegionTwo) December 11, 2019

Montoya said the challenge crews faced was trying to rebuild the bridges without disrupting traffic.

“The problem that we have out here is that we have about 20,000 cars a day that use this road—it’s the major route between Salt Lake and the Tooele valley and also a major interstate route,” he said.

Montoya said instead of delaying and disrupting traffic, crews are using a method called “launching”. It’s essentially a way of speeding up bridge construction– ABC (accelerated bridge construction)– by assembling a bridge and then pushing it in place over the area it is designed to cross (in this case railroad tracks).

In this case, crews are assembling sections of the bridge and then using bulldozers to push them out over the train tracks, where they rest on supports that have previously been constructed.

The ABC technique is used across the world.

“UDOT is willing to look at all of the options that are available and think outside the box,” Montoya said. “It’s exciting that we have such an environment here, within UDOT, where we call pull things from worldwide to solve local traffic problems.”

The project will take about a year to complete.

For the latest on construction and traffic around the state visit udottraffic.gov.

