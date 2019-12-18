U.S. Marshals, local law enforcement have captured more than 800 fugitives in one year

A record number of Utah’s most violent and dangerous criminals are now off of the streets.

From October 2018 to September 2019 the U.S. Marshals Service, with the help of state law enforcement agencies, arrested 804 fugitives. Officials made the announcement during a roundtable discussion Tuesday.

The fugitives were wanted for crimes ranging from homicide, sexual abuse of children to bank robbery and drug dealing.

Officials say they were found hiding in more than half of Utah’s 29 counties and in 18 different states.

“If we’re out there on the street looking for you, you have a bad criminal history, a bad past, and we need to get you off the street,” U.S. Marshal Matt Harris said.

Salt Lake County Sheriff Rosie Rivera said it’s important to keep the partnership between federal marshals and local law enforcement.

“If we want to keep our community safe, we have to go after the most violent offenders that are out there,” she said.

From October 1st to today, U.S. Marshals officials say 115 people have been arrested. The majority of those arrests were in Salt Lake City and Ogden.

