U.S. launches cyber attack against Iran

President Donald Trump called off military strikes on Iran late this week but that didn’t mean the U.S. didn’t launch an attack against the Islamic Republic.
The Associated Press reports U.S. military cyber forces launched an attack against Iranian military computer systems on Thursday.
The cyber attacks, which shutdown Iranian computer systems that controlled its rocket and missile launchers, were approved by President Trump, according to the AP. The action taken by the U.S. Cyber Command was in response to Iran’s downing of a U.S. military drone Thursday.
Iran says the drone was operating over its airspace. The U.S. claims the drone was flying over international waters when it was brought down.