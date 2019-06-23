U.S. launches cyber attack against Iran

President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 18, 2019, for a short trip to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., and then on to Orlando, Fla. for a rally. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

President Donald Trump called off military strikes on Iran late this week but that didn’t mean the U.S. didn’t launch an attack against the Islamic Republic.

The Associated Press reports U.S. military cyber forces launched an attack against Iranian military computer systems on Thursday.

The cyber attacks, which shutdown Iranian computer systems that controlled its rocket and missile launchers, were approved by President Trump, according to the AP. The action taken by the U.S. Cyber Command was in response to Iran’s downing of a U.S. military drone Thursday.

Iran says the drone was operating over its airspace. The U.S. claims the drone was flying over international waters when it was brought down.

In this Oct. 24, 2018, photo released by the U.S. Air Force, members of the 7th Reconnaissance Squadron prepare to launch an RQ-4 Global Hawk at Naval Air Station Sigonella, Italy. Iran’s Revolutionary Guard shot down a U.S. RQ-4 Global Hawk on Thursday, June 20, 2019, amid heightened tensions between Tehran and Washington over its collapsing nuclear deal with world powers, American and Iranian officials said, though they disputed the circumstances of the incident. (Staff Sgt. Ramon A. Adelan/U.S. Air Force via AP)



