OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News) – A rolling vigil will be held for fallen Ogden Police Officer, Nate Lyday, Thursday.

A group called “The United States Honor Flag” will be landing at the Salt Lake Airport around 1:30 p.m. Thursday with an honor flag for the vigil.

The group bringing the honor flag to Ogden says it was founded on the conviction that every person who committed to serving the community or country deserves the respect of everyone.

“As we make our way to Ogden, Utah to honor another fallen soldier, our mission does not stop. Nathan Lyday was an incredible Officer. He had only been on the force for a short period of time. We want to give him the most reverent honors as we possibly can,” U.S. Honor Flag Founder Chris Heisler said.

Officer Lyday’s rolling vigil starts at 9 p.m. At the Ogden Police Department and ends at Lindqust Field. The route will pass by McKay Dee Hospital, Bonneville High School with a minute of silence at the Ogden City Municipal Building.