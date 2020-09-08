U.S. 89 closed in North Salt Lake due to commercial fire

NORTH SALT LAKE, Utah (ABC4 News) U.S. 89 in North Salt Lake is shut down as crews respond to a commercial fire Tuesday morning.

According to South Davis Metro Fire, the highway is closed in both directions, between Center St. and Eagleridge.

Please avoid the area.

*Developing* ABC4 will provide an update as soon as more information is released.

