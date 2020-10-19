U of U sends safety warning after reported on-campus sexual assault

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) — Officials with the University of Utah sent out a campus safety warning on Saturday at 11:35 p.m., warning of a reported sexual assault on campus.

According to University officials, The University of Utah Police Department was notified of a sexual assault between 4:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. Saturday in the 400 block of S. Mario Capecchi Dr.

The assault took place in a vehicle described as a dark color, late model car. There was a weapon present in the vehicle but it was not used in the commission of the act, as stated in the safety warning.

Police describe the person of interest as a male, slim build, with a shaved head in a military uniform.

The University Police Department say they are actively investigating.

According to University officials, a university Crisis Support Specialist is working with the victim to make support resources available, and a Detective specializing in interpersonal violence will be working with the victim to obtain more details on the case. “The victim and the person of interest, in this case, met on a dating website and the victim is unaffiliated with the University of Utah,” as stated in the warning.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact University Police at 801-585-2677.

If you or someone you know is a victim of interpersonal violence, call the LINK line at 1-800-897-LINK (5465).