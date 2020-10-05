U of U Health Systems to remain fully operational during vice presidential debate

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah Health Systems will remain fully operational during Wednesday’s vice presidential debate which is set to take place on the University of Utah campus.

Patients are advised to plan ahead and to expect road delays if traveling to the University Hospital, Huntsman Cancer Institute, Moran Eye Center, Craig H. Neilson Rehabilitation Hospital, and the adjoining health sciences campus from Oct. 5-8. It is advised that patients visit one of U of U Health’s 12 health centers or schedule a virtual care visit during those three dates.

Patients accessing the main health sciences campus are encouraged to use 400 South/500 South or Foothill to Mario Capecchi Drive. 100 South will be closed between 1300 East and Wolcott street from Oct. 6-7 . The 100 South roadway will reopen to normal traffic patterns on the morning of Oct. 8. Due to increased traffic on these roads, patients are advised to anticipate an added 15 minutes to their driving commute.

Patient parking will not be affected by the debate.