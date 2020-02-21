U of U football player charged with rape now facing 6 more felonies after 2 more victims come forward

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A University of Utah football player who was charged with rape and kidnapping is now facing six additional felonies after two more victims came forward.

According to documents Terrell Maurice Perriman, 20, is now facing three counts of first-degree felony rape, two counts first-degree felony forcible sodomy, one count second-degree felony burglary and forcible sexual abuse and one third-degree felony count of aggravated kidnapping.

Documents state a 17-year-old girl told police she met Perriman on Instagram and then continued to text on Snapchat where Perriman sent her sexually explicit videos and photos and pressured her multiple times to send him nude photos.

The victim said when she met up with Perriman at his apartment on January 23, he took her into his room and pushed her down on the bed. She said she told him she was 17 and when she attempted to leave, he physically forced her back into the room and stood in front of the door and took her phone away, documents state.

The victim said she told Perriman if he let her go she wouldn’t tell the police, but he stated he didn’t care. The victim said even though she tried to stop Perriman, he was eventually able to pull her shorts down and put his hand over her mouth when she tried to scream. Perriman then got on top of her and raped her, according to documents.

Salt Lake City Police said after charging Perriman they believed there might be other victims.

“Often in these kinds of cases, there’s not just one victim, said SLCPD Detective Greg Wilking. “This is behavior that’s repeated and so we’re always considered about victims and want to get in touch with those people and offer them resources.”

Shortly after, two more victims contacted police to report incidents with Perriman.

One woman told police that around November 2018, Perriman was at her house and forced her to perform oral sex on him even though she told him “No” several times. About a month later, Perriman asked the same woman if she had a condom he could borrow and when he arrived at her home to pick it up, he pushed his way into her apartment. Perriman told the woman he wanted to have sex and when she told him “no,” he forced her to perform oral sex on him again, documents state.

A third woman told police that on January 21, 2020 Perriman texted her and asked her to come to his residence. She said she was hesitant but Perriman said his roommate would be there.

When she arrived, Perriman took her into his room and shut the door, asking her when she was going to stop “teasing him and have sex with him”. The woman told Perriman she did not want to have sex with him, but he grabbed her legs and pulled off her leggings telling her “see, you’re fine, it’s in,” as he raped her.

The University of Utah issued a statement from the Head Coach Kyle Whittingham after Perriman’s initial arrest:

“We were made aware of the very serious allegations involving a member of our football program and he was immediately suspended from all team activities. We have since been informed that Terrell Perriman has been arrested by the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Obviously, this does not reflect the values and standards of our program and we will continue to monitor the situation as it moves through the legal process. We are cooperating with the authorities and university personnel and will continue to assist as requested. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, we are unable to comment further at this time.”

According to the University of Utah website, Perriman was listed on the 2018-2019 roster as a redshirt Freshman from Miami Central High School who played 10 games in 2019 and 2 in 2018. Perriman is also on the Pac-12 All-Academic honor roll.

Terrell Perriman

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

*Story was updated from original article at the time of Perriman’s arrest. This article reflects the most current information on this case.*

