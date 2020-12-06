Ty Jordan, Britain Covey lead Utah to first victory of the season

Utah wide receiver Britain Covey (18) scores against Oregon State defensive back Jaydon Grant (3) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Jordan rushes for 167 yards, while Covey scores twice in 30-24 victory over Oregon State

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – For the second straight week, the Utah football team built a big lead, but this time, the Utes were able to hang on.

Freshman Ty Jordan ran for a career-high 167 yards and a touchdown, while Britain Covey scored two touchdowns to help Utah survive a late rally and beat Oregon State 30-24 for its first win of the season.

The Utes (1-2, 1-2 Pac-12) piled up 229 yards rushing to snap a two-game losing streak. Jake Bentley added 174 yards passing and a touchdown for Utah.

Utah blew a 21-0 lead last week at Washington, but the defense held on after the Beavers cut a 30-10 deficit to just six points.

Chance Nolan threw for 202 yards and a touchdown and added 36 yards rushing in his first career start. It wasn’t quite enough for the Beavers (2-3, 2/3 Pac-12) to overcome a sluggish start on offense.

Oregon State seized momentum as the fourth quarter progressed.

The Beavers cut a 20-point deficit to six on Kolby Taylor’s 21-yard catch between two defenders with 5:07 left. Oregon State had a couple of chances to drive for a go-ahead touchdown. Nate Ritchie stopped Tyler for a 1-yard loss on 4th-and-1 at the Utah 31 to end the first threat. The Utes were forced to punt with 1:16 left, but Nolan’s fourth-down pass to Luke Musgrave fell incomplete with 21 seconds remaining.

Utah leaned on explosive running from Jordan to take control in the first half. Jordan piled up 81 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries before halftime. His touchdown, a 1-yard plunge off a long draw play on 4th-and-goal, put the Utes up 16-3 late in the second quarter.

Oregon State seemed lost on offense with starting quarterback Tristan Gebbia and top running back Jermar Jefferson both sidelined. The Beavers found some temporary footing when Calvin Tyler scored on a 1-yard run to narrow Utah’s lead to 16-10 just before halftime.

The Utes started to wear down Oregon State’s defense with their run game in the third quarter. Utah ran 10 times in a 14-play, 89-yard drive ending in an 8-yard touchdown catch by Covey that extended its lead to 23-10 midway through the third quarter. That was Covey’s first touchdown catch in two years.

The Utes averaged 7.4 yards per carry on the drive including three runs of 9-plus yards.

Covey returned a punt 64 yards less than a minute into a fourth quarter to put Utah up 30-10.

Utah (1-2) next visits Colorado on Friday.