Two years after the murder of U of U student-athlete, Lauren McCluskey; a new settlement and how loved ones are remembering her

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – The University of Utah has reached a $13.5 million settlement with the family of murdered Utah student-athlete Lauren McCluskey.

“It’s been two soul-crushing years since we lost Lauren. This is not an endpoint this is simply the beginning,” said Chris Vogel, Lauren’s BAS Athletics Coach.

Today marks two years since she was shot to death by her ex-boyfriend. Now, family, friends, university students, and faculty celebrated her life by walking around the track.

As loved ones remember the life she lived, her parents, Jill and Matt McCluskey said they hope Lauren’s legacy lives on and continues to help improve campus safety.

“I invite you to commit to Lauren’s Promise and to let people know that I will listen and believe you,” said Jill McCluskey.

“We can help future people maybe even save some lives,” said Matt McCluskey.

“It costs no money to do that. This is part of changing the culture and believing women and helping,” said Jill McCluskey.

On this two-year anniversary, the U reached a $13.5 million settlement with Lauren’s family.

And while money cannot take away the pain of Lauren’s tragedy, her parents said that her legacy and foundation brings hope for the future.

“And we hope not only will the University of Utah is a safer place, but that campuses will be safer nationwide because of what we’re doing with the foundation,” said Jill McCluskey.

If you or someone you know are in a domestic violence situation, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233.