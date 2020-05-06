Two Utah County business refused to follow COVID-19 protocols, 68 employees test positive

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – As Utah County leaders respond to the Governor’s new executive order, they state two businesses who refused to follow COVID-19 protocols have now had 68 employees test positive for the virus.

The two companies were in two different geographic locations of Utah County and leaders stated in a press release that 48% of employees at one business were infected and during the tracing contacts

conducted by the Utah County Health Department and Utah Department of Health, they found both

businesses told employees to not follow quarantine guidelines, even after exposure to a confirmed case at work.

Additionally they required employees with positive COVID-19 test results to still report to work.

“This is completely unacceptable and resulted in a temporary full closure for one business along with heightened requirements for future cleaning and inspections,” stated the press release issued by the Utah County Commission.

Dr. Angela Dunn, Utah Epidemiologist, said during Wednesday afternoon’s COVID-19 press conference there is no immediate threat to the public as a result of these two businesses outbreaks.

Elected officials at both the city and county levels in Utah County said they strongly encourage every businesses and residents to follow guidelines outlined by the Utah Leads Together Version 2.0 and the latest addendum, Version 4.0.

Related: Utah to move into 1st phase of reopening Friday

As Utah County starts to slowly reopen businesses, leaders said it is vital to not lose the progress made in controlling the spread of the virus:

In accordance with the Governor’s May 1, 2020 announced executive order, we are moving into

the Orange or Moderate status as outlined in ULT 2.0 with a strong emphasis on wearing masks in

public for individuals. As we begin turning the dial to reopen the economy, we must strongly emphasize the importance of following these guidelines. If we do not all work together to closely follow these guidelines, we could very easily slip back into a more restrictive state. We do not believe that anyone wants to move back to more restrictions on individuals and businesses. Each individual has a responsibility to protect themselves, their neighbors, co-workers and the most vulnerable citizens in our communities by following the best practices as recommended by federal, state, and local health officials. We continue to encourage the following:

Stay home as much as possible

Tele-work when possible

Keep non-familial groups or gatherings to the number of people specified in the ULT2.0 Guidance according to the current status (color).

Wear a cloth or similar face mask in public settings

Avoid non-essential travel

Maintain physical distancing (at least 6 ft)

Symptom checking in business interactions

Stay home if you are sick or having COVID-19 symptoms

Follow all Health Department Self-Isolation and Self-Quarantine orders

Follow strict hygiene standards

Wash hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Use hand sanitizer frequently

Avoid touching your face, nose or eyes

Cover coughs or sneezes (e.g. into a tissue and discard, sleeve, or elbow; not hands)

Regularly clean high-touch surfaces (e.g. door handles, counters, light switches, remote controls, restroom surfaces)

Follow any other standards promulgated by the CDC, UDOH, and Utah County

Health Department (UCHD)

Get Tested:

Go to www.testutah.com to find out if you should be tested. Testing sites are available in

Orem and Provo which are 100% free and no insurance is required.

Restaurants:



www.DineUtahValley.com has a directory of many restaurants offering curbside and

takeout options in Utah County.

As Utah County moves to Orange and then Yellow, in-restaurant dining will be

allowed only if extreme precautions are followed.

Outdoor Recreation:

Outdoor activities can be safe and healthy if guidelines such as maintaining physical

distance, wearing masks, and strict hygiene are followed.

Vulnerable Populations:

Because the majority of severe or fatal COVID-19 cases are associated with those over the age of 65 or with underlying medical conditions, those in these vulnerable sub-groups should continue to follow the more restrictive guidelines set forth in the Version 4.0 Guidelines.