Two Utah counties to go green; and a drop in recent testing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Effective Friday, two Utah counties will move to green or the “new normal” of the state’s COVID-19 restriction level. And some areas are seeing a drop in the respiratory virus, what the state epidemiologist has to say.

Box Elder and Carbon Counties will join 11 other Utah counties in the green phase, eliminating attendance restrictions on social gatherings, the opening up of businesses, church, and events for near-normal operation.

The state’s coronavirus website explains specific guidelines for individuals, those at high-risk, and for businesses and employees.

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, public health officials urge Utahns to remember general health guidelines that include wearing a mask and social distancing in public places or in group settings.

While restrictions begin to lift, Governor Gary Herbert said the spread of the respiratory virus is likely to increase in green counties. He encourages Utahns to exercise caution.

“I know it’s a sacrifice and certainly an inconvenience, but if we’re going to in fact get through this thing over the next year, we need to in fact sacrifice and tolerate some inconvenience,” Herbert said. “And if we do that, I think we’re going to be fine. So, that’s my biggest worry is people will become lackadaisical about following protocols.”

Herbert said he’s received requests from other counties to shift from yellow to green. Once county data shows stabilization, he said more may enter the new normal soon.

State epidemiologist Dr. Angela Dunn said in recent weeks, the state’s been testing between 3,000 to 4,500 people daily, compared to recent months where the state saw 5,000 to 8,000 Utahns daily.

As case counts drop, ABC4 News asked Dr. Dunn if the state increased testing, could it see an increase in confirmed cases.

She said with increased testing, the more likely public health officials would be able to identify every person who has COVID-19, and also those who don’t. She notes this would drop the state’s percent positivity.

To better understand COVID-19 in Utah, Dunn said the state is working to access more rapid testing that doesn’t involve nasal swabs or needing personal protective equipment.

Right now, she said there are fewer people being tested.

“Our testing centers just haven’t had the amount of people waiting in line to get their nasal swab to get that test done,” Dunn said.

Dunn said the state is using wastewater testing as one way to better understand COVID-19. When the state has seen a drop in cases — like in Salt Lake County — she said public health officials noticed a decline in testing.

“We were confident that the drop in cases was real because the wastewater also showed a decrease in the virus detected,” Dunn said.