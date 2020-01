File image

LOGAN CANYON, Utah (ABC 4 News) – A 41-year-old man suffered injuries from a snowmobiling accident Saturday.

It happened in the Amazon Sinks Trail area in Utah County in Logan Canyon.

Authorities say the man hit a tree and suffered cuts to the head. The man was alert when medics arrived.

He was flow to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There was another snowmobiling accident near the same area.

Authorities say a 17-year-old was crossing the street when he was hit by a snowmobile.