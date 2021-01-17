Two small groups of protestors met with heavy police presence at Utah State Capitol

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — As Utah National Guard, United Highway Patrol, and local law enforcement watched over the capitol building Sunday, two groups of protestors, the “boys of liberty” and pro-Trump supporters showed up to voice their opinions.

Regardless of who was at the Utah State Capitol safety over the capitol and the people scattered throughout the property was a top priority.

The group ‘boys of liberty’ said they are constitutionalists and fight for liberty throughout our nation.

ABC 4 spoke with the organizer, Tyson Reese, after the protest Sunday.

“We believe this government has gone too far and become tyrannical,” said Reese.

Jess Anderson, Utah’s Commissioner of Public Safety, said he is looking out, not just for law enforcement, but Utahns too.

“Personal life and safety are first and foremost and emotions drive a lot of what we are seeing,” said Anderson.

Law enforcement lined the capitol steps to watch over the property, but allowed the protestors to do what they came there for; to voice their frustrations and be heard.

“We believe in a free market and we believe in individual rights and responsibilities, so we have goals in common with the right and we have goals in common with the left,” said Reese. “We wanted to make sure this does not become a Trump event because it is not a Trump event. It was never meant to be a Trump event. We had this event planned since November.”

There were armed Trump supporters at the state capitol as well.

Anderson said he understands the emotions running high, but doesn’t stand for violence. enforcement.

He wants there to be better communication in our country.

“That’s what we would expect to happen,” said Anderson. “Allow us to come together with great dialogue and discussion. Allow us to then walk away from those discussions with respect to opinion.”

The National Guard is on standby for the next few days, at least until Biden’s inauguration.