Two SLC liquor stores closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – According to officials with the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, DABC, two State Liquor Stores will be closed Monday morning, June 1st due to concerns of an employee testing positive for COVID-19.

DABC officials say an employee of the downtown SLC liquor store located at 205 West 400 south has tested positive for the coronavirus. The same employee has also recently worked at the Utah State Liquor Store at 1255 West North Temple in SLC, officials add.

Both stores will remain closed until professional sanitation and disinfection are completed. Officials say right now there is no timetable for reopening the stores.

All other Utah State Liquor and Wine Stores will open for business at 11:00 a.m. June 1st.