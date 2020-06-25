Two people transported to the hospital after small plane crash near Legacy Parkway

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sgt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4 News Centerville Police responded to a fiery plane crash Thursday afternoon.
Zan Robinson with of Centerville Police confirms a call came in at 1 p.m. with reports of a plane crash near 2200 North, west of Legacy Parkway.
According to St. Street, two people were pulled from the small place and transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Few details surrounding this story are known at this time. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
