Two people transported to the hospital after small plane crash near Legacy Parkway

CENTERVILLE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Sgt. Nick Street with the Utah Highway Patrol tells ABC4 News Centerville Police responded to a fiery plane crash Thursday afternoon.

Zan Robinson with of Centerville Police confirms a call came in at 1 p.m. with reports of a plane crash near 2200 North, west of Legacy Parkway.

According to St. Street, two people were pulled from the small place and transported to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police incident

SB Legacy at MP 9 (1900 N, Centerville) Davis Co.

Right Lane Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 2:30 PM

For updates: https://t.co/jaVMw7vcLm — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) June 25, 2020

Few details surrounding this story are known at this time. Information will be updated as it becomes available.