Two people arrested in connection to West Jordan homicide, victim identified

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in West Jordan on Thursday morning.

According to West Jordan Police, 39-year-old Raymond E. Ortiz was shot and killed after an altercation with another motorist near 6800 South 5200 West around 2:30 a.m.

Two people, Jayton Merrill, 18, and Sarah Lobato, 20, were arrested Thursday morning. They face charges of first-degree felony criminal homicide and aggravated robbery and Second-degree obstruction of justice and possession of 100 pounds or greater of marijuana and third-degree felony discharge of a firearm.

According to Police, Merrill and Lobato were in a silver Cadillac Sedan CTS and allegedly shot at the driver of a black Mercedes Van, identified as Ortiz. The driver of the Cadillac then rammed the Mercedes, documents state.

Police say surveillance footage from neighbors in the area captured Ortiz ram the suspect’s car and in return, the driver of the Cadillac shot the victim, according to police.

Ortiz was found dead lying in the street outside his van.

Documents state police say Jayton Merrill is the one who shot Ortiz and then took possession of the victim’s property during the commission of the crime.

Jayton was also found to have discarded evidence and was in possession of approximately 100 pounds of what appeared to be marijuana according to documents.

Both Merrill and Lobato are awaiting official charges, and are being held without bail at the Salt Lake County Jail.

This report is based on a police report and may not contain the full details or findings. Some of the information in the investigation is still being sorted out and any updates will be provided once released.