Two passengers seriously injured after rollover accident in St. George

ST. GEORGE, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people were seriously injured after a single-vehicle rollover crash on I-15, which occurred when the car lost a front tire, according to St. George News.

The crash occurred near mile marker 59 in Iron County on Saturday. Officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene at 7:15 p.m. One passenger was trapped inside and the other was flung from the vehicle.

Please visit St. George News for the full story.

What others are clicking on: