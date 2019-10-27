Two men rescued out of Utah Lake after boat capsizes; dog still missing

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two men are lucky to be alive after their boat capsized Saturday in Utah Lake.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office says the two men, ages 52 and 56 were boating on the lake Friday afternoon when their boat’s motor died and the boat began to take on water. The boat tipped over sending the two into the cold water.

The two men spent more than 30 minutes in the water before rescuers were able to pull them out, according to Cannon but the men are in good condition.

Cannon also said the boaters had life jackets on the boat, but were not wearing them at the time of the incident.

They also had a dog with them on the boat but rescuers say they were not able to locate the dog.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

