Two men hospitalized following food truck explosion in Northern Utah

OGDEN, Utah (ABC 4) – A North Utah food truck is having a rough year. The “World Famous Yum Yum Food Truck” based in Northern Utah had an explosion Saturday night.

The food truck posted the the news on its Facebook page. They asked for prayer and thanked their costumers for their care and support.

According to their post, three people were in the food truck at the time of the explosion. Two people, named Ben and Brevin, were injured. One person, named Bryson, was able to escape the explosion. Ben and Brevin both suffered burns from the explosion and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

We say this has been a rough year for the food truck, because we reported earlier this year the truck had been vandalized.

The food truck was in Ogden at the time of explosion which they say was caused by a fryer malfunction.