Two men booked for kidnapping and murdering Kearns woman, police have not found her body

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two men are behind bars for the murder of a 25-year-old Kearns woman. Police say Conzuelo “Nicole” Solorio-Romero was killed 10 days ago in West Valley City.

Surveillance video shows the last time detectives say Solorio-Romero was seen alive on February 6th.

Investigators believe 29-year-old Orlando Tobar, and 21-year-old Jorge Medina were involved in her kidnapping and her taking to a West Valley City apartment to be murdered.

Sheriff Rosie Rivera with Unified Police Department tells us, “We do believe she was abducted from a Kearns home. We do believe she was taken to a West Valley home where she was there shot and murdered. We also believe that her body was removed from there and taken to a location that we do not know of.”

Police say they found the white pickup truck possibly involved in transporting Nicole after the murder.

They also have a .40 caliber handgun and bullet investigators believe was used.

“The firearm of the same caliber of the bullet that was found in the West Valley City location was later found at the residents where the suspects were located, and a search warrant was served,” the Sheriff adds.

While looking through the apartment, CSI teams found a substantial amount of blood and say it appears someone was trying to clean everything up.

Sheriff Rivera believes there are more suspects involved in the crime.

“Somebody does know something and they need to come forward,” she says. “This is not right to take a young girls life in this way, it’s just wrong.”

Court documents show us Tobar admits he and Medina picked Nicole up in Kearns, and that she “came with them willingly.”

As of Tuesday, Medina denied any involvement.

“The way that the violence occurred on this case, would make one think that this is not their first rodeo,” says Sheriff Rivera.

Investigators don’t know where Nicole’s body is. Sheriff Riveria is asking Utahns to check their properties, and dumpsters because deceives believes her body was dumped somewhere.

The Sheriff adds, “I just want to emphasize again to Nicole’s family, we are not going to give up. We are going to continue to look for Nicole. It is our priority.”

If you know anything about this case, you’re asked to contact Unified Police at 801.743.7000.