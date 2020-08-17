Two LDS missionaries injured in home invasion in Texas

HOUSTON, TX (ABC4 News) – Two missionaries with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were stabbed in a home invasion in Houston, Texas early Sunday morning.

According to Daniel Woodruff, spokesperson for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the two young women were both transported to the hospital, and they are expected to recover.

The statement from Woodruff went on to say, “We sincerely pray for them and their families as they deal with and heal from this ordeal. We are grateful for the medical workers and first responders who have been caring for the missionaries since this occurred.”

KTRK in Houston reported the two women were asleep when the man broke into their apartment. The suspect has since been taken into police custody.