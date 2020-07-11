Two hang gliders collide on Traverse Mountain in Lehi

TRAVERSE MOUNTAIN, Lehi, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two hang gliders collided Saturday morning above Traverse Mountain, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Sgt. Cannon said the 9-1-1 came in to dispatch about 8:13am after two hang gliders hit each other near the top of the Traverse Mountain ridge above Lehi. Cannon says both flyers made a hard landing after the collision occurred.

One hang glider received injuries to his head and hip and was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. The other hang glider walked away without injury.

Traverse Mountain is on the south slope of Point of the Mountain, a geographical area that separates Salt Lake County and Utah County, and is a favorite spot for hang gliding and paragliding.