SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — One Delta flight leaving Salt Lake City and another coming into the city were both diverted to different cities Wednesday evening over malfunctions.

Headed out — SLC to JFK

Delta flight DL0496, headed from Salt Lake City to New York City landed in Denver, Colo., instead out of an “abundance of caution” over a hydraulic system, according to a passenger who was onboard.

Jeff Conklin said on X — the platform formerly known as Twitter — the pilot announced the change of course, and then “…that was it for 40 tense minutes as we descended with terrible noise on the left wing (which had been happening sporadically).”

According to FlightAware, which tracks flights nationwide, the flight is expected to depart Denver at around 11:45 p.m. MDT and land at JFK shortly before 3 a.m. MDT.

Headed in — MEM to SLC

Just over 100 passengers on board a Delta flight from Memphis, Tenn., to Salt Lake City were diverted to Wichita, Kan., this evening after their flight had a pressurization malfunction.

Delta flight 1593, a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, left Memphis shortly after 7 p.m. MDT and landed in Wichita at around 8:23 MDT due to “an abundance of caution following an apparent aircraft pressurization issue that required operating the aircraft at a lower altitude,” according to representatives from Delta. “Delta teams are working to inspect the aircraft and help get our customers to their final destinations as quickly as possible and we apologize for the delay in their travels.”

According to FlightAware, the plane is expected to be airborne again by 10:50 MDT and should land in Salt Lake City at Gate A22 around 12:07 a.m. MDT Wednesday morning. Obviously, additional delays are possible.