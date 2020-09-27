Two dead after rollover on SR-196 Sunday morning

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people are dead following a rollover on SR-196 Sunday morning. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, a single-vehicle crash occurred around 6 a.m around mile marker 23.



Courtesy: Utah Highway Patrol

UHP says that neither the female driver nor male passenger were wearing seatbelts and both were ejected from the car. Both the driver and passenger died on scene.

The vehicle was reportedly heading south on SR-196 and drifted off the road to the left. The vehicle swerved back right and rolled.

Officials say that drug impairment is also being investigated.