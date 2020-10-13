Two dead after accident on SR-40 in Duchesne County

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Two people are dead after an accident on SR-40 in Duchesne County Sunday evening. Around 8:16 p.m., a Ford Explorer traveling eastbound struck a cow around milepost 102.

According to the Utah Department of Public Safety, the driver of the Ford stopped their vehicle and got out. A Hyundai Sonata travelling behind the Ford also stopped and a backseat passenger exited the Soanta.

Both the Ford driver and the Sonata passenger were on the shoulder of SR-40 when a GMC pickup traveling westbound came upon the dead cow in the road, struck it, lost control, and struck the Ford.

DPS says that the Ford was then propelled forward by the impact of the GMC and struck both individuals on the shoulder of the road.

A male died on impact and a female was transported by ambulance to Uintah Basin Medical Center where she passed away from her injuries. The driver of the GMC was not injured.

The male who died was the driver of the Ford and was 48-years-old from Roosevelt. The female passenger of the Hyundai that died was from Vernal and was 31-years-old.

The three occupants in the Hyundai were not injured.

After the incident occurred, the road was partly closed while UHP investigated the fatal accident but has since reopned.