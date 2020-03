UPDATE: According to Eagle Mountain, both Kyler and Kira have been found.

Missing children update: @UCSO advises the children have been located. Thanks to everyone for your help and concern! — Eagle Mountain City (@eaglemtncity) March 8, 2020

EAGLE MOUNTAIN (ABC4 News) – Two children are missing out of Eagle Mountain and authorities asked residents to be on the lookout city-wide Saturday evening.

10-year-old Kyler Kerr and 11-year-old Kira Kerr have disappeared from The Ranches area of Eagle Mountain.



10-year-old Kyler Kerr and 11-year-old Kira Kerr disappeared from Eagle Mountain Saturday

Eagle Mountain City asked people to be on the lookout citywide.

**Missing Children** Kyler (10) & Kira (11) Kerr. Kyler is 4'6", wearing blue shirt and blu jeans. Kira is 4'9". Missing from The Ranches area of Eagle Mountain but please be on the lookout citywide. Any info call dispatch at 801-794-3970. pic.twitter.com/BbDrsQV369 — Eagle Mountain City (@eaglemtncity) March 8, 2020

If you see them or know where they might be, call 801-794-3970.