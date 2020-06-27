Two bystanders risked their lives to save two men in fiery plane crash

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Officials with the Davis County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the passenger involved in a small plane crash Thursday.

Centerville police said they received reports of the downed aircraft near 2200 North, west of Legacy Parkway around 1 p.m. Thursday. The plane crashed in a field next to the Legacy Parkway Trail.

The crash sparked a field fire that burned about an acre of land before it was contained.

Police said the two occupants of the plane were pulled from the wreckage and airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. Police confirmed one of the victims, the pilot, 72-year-old Andre Kostrzewa of Salt Lake was pronounced dead. The 47-year-old passenger is in critical condition.

The 47-year-old passenger has been identified by the Davis County Sheriff’s Office as retired Lieutenant Jason Sorensen. According to officials Lt. Sorensen recently retired from Davis County

Sheriff’s Office and is a full-time hoist paramedic and pilot with Intermountain Life Flight.

Courtesy: Davis County Sheriff’s Office

Lt. Sorensen was recently featured on ABC4’s Behind The Badge.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office said Lt. Sorensen has always been a helper but now in his greatest time of need other helpers have boldly and bravely stepped forward.

Two bystanders immediately risked their lives to save Lt. Sorensen and Kostrzewa when the plane crashed. Davis County officials said without these heroic actions from complete strangers, Lt. Sorensen would have not survived.

Lt. Sorensen is receiving medical treatment at the University of Utah Burn Center’s Intensive Care Unit. He has undergone two surgeries, one of which involved amputation of both legs from the knee down, officials tell ABC4 News.

The Davis County Sheriff’s Office shared the following information about a charitable account that has bee been established in Lt. Sorensen name:

America First Credit Union

Jason Sorensen

Charitable Account #9116393