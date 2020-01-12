Two arrested in Woods Cross for mail theft of around 25 victims

WOODS CROSS, Utah (ABC4 News)- Two people accused of stealing mail from around 25 people in Davis County were arrested Saturday.

Police say Karen Ferman, 28, and Israel Tovar-Mendoza, 21, were caught with drugs and “large amounts of mail that did not belong to them.”

According to arresting records, detectives were able to track down the vehicle that was reportedly used by the suspects in the thefts in the parking lot of a Motel 6.

The owner of the vehicle was Ferman. When officers asked, she let them search the vehicle and come into her motel room, records state.

In addition to the stolen mail, records state officers found drug paraphernalia, several stolen checks that had been altered, stolen credit cards and other people’s driver licenses.

The pair faces several charges including multiple counts of forgery, mail theft, unlawful acquisition of a financial card, use of a controlled substance, and several other charges.

What others are reading: