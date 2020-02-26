Two arrested in deadly stabbing in West Valley City

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police have arrested two men in connection to a deadly stabbing.

Deputy Chief Kent Stokes with the West Valley City Police Department said a call was reported at 9:45 p.m. Monday night of a man who was stabbed.

Stokes said family members drove 26-year-old Troy Carter to Jordan Valley Hospital where he succumbed to his injures early Tuesday morning.

The suspects in custody are 19 and 20 year old men, according to Stokes.

The stabbing happened at 3965 South and 3515 West.

This is a developing news story and details will be updated once they are available.

