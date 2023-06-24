PROVO, Utah (ABC4) — Two 16-year-old hikers fell at Lost Creek Falls on Saturday, June 24, with one hiker falling about 20 feet and sustaining serious injuries, according to officials.

A group of four hikers was hiking Lost Creek Falls, a hike across from Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon, when two of them fell around 2 p.m, Utah Highway Patrol said.

Officials say the 16-year-old male hiker fell about six feet and received cuts and lacerations on his feet and legs. He reportedly attempted to descend with assistance but could not make it down and was life-flighted off the mountain and later taken to the hospital.

The female hiker fell about 15 to 20 feet and was seriously injured, according to UHP. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office said her injuries were in her back and neck area and were non-life threatening. She was life-flighted off the mountain and taken by ambulance to Timpanogos Hospital in Orem. Both hikers are expected to recover.

The other two hikers, which officials believe were also juveniles, did not fall or receive any injuries. The UCSO’s Search and Rescue, Provo Fire Department, and Intermountain Life Flight assisted in the rescue.