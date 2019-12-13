Twitter data shows Utahns love CBD

Utahns love all things CBD.

The staff at cbdinsider.com recently used software that tracks CBD-related trends every month and found that CBD is extremely popular in the Beehive state, beating every state but Florida.

Courtesy: Geotagged

The top 10 CBD states are as follows:

1. Florida

2. Utah

3. Colorado

4. Nevada

5. Missouri

6. New York

7. Oregon

8. Montana

9. Iowa

10. Arizona

Utah is on the fast track in finding the best hemp plant in the nation and poised to become the industry leader in hemp production.

