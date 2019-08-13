Newsfore Opt-In Form

Tuesday is Municipal Primary Election Day. Here’s what you need to know

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Have you cast your ballot? Tuesday is Municipal Primary Election Day and you have until 8 p.m. to let your voice be heard.

Your vote could decide who’s running in local government when it comes to the General Election. 

How and where can to vote?
Those who have their mail-in ballots can drop them off at your local election official’s office, a polling location, or a drop box by 8:00 p.m.

For everyone else, polling opens at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Is it too late to register?

If you’re not registered, you can still do that and cast a provisional ballot.

More than 1.4 million people are registered to vote in this election, according to the state. 

What happens after I vote?

Your vote will decide who runs in the General Election. 

Once all of the candidates are sorted out, mail ballots will be sent to voters beginning on October 15th. 

There are also some big races down in Washington County, and West Jordan, Ogden, and Layton all have mayoral races.

Eight candidates are running for Mayor in Salt Lake City.  Once voting closes, the top two mayoral candidates will face off in the Primary Election for Utah’s Capital City. 

Related: Get to know the Salt Lake City Mayoral Candidates

To learn more about candidate issues, how to track your ballot, and other details visit vote.utah.gov.

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 Utah team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 Utah News at 4 Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time.. Read More...

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS