Tuesday is Municipal Primary Election Day. Here’s what you need to know

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)- Have you cast your ballot? Tuesday is Municipal Primary Election Day and you have until 8 p.m. to let your voice be heard.

Your vote could decide who’s running in local government when it comes to the General Election.



How and where can to vote?

Those who have their mail-in ballots can drop them off at your local election official’s office, a polling location, or a drop box by 8:00 p.m.



For everyone else, polling opens at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.



Is it too late to register?

If you’re not registered, you can still do that and cast a provisional ballot.

More than 1.4 million people are registered to vote in this election, according to the state.

What happens after I vote?

Your vote will decide who runs in the General Election.

Once all of the candidates are sorted out, mail ballots will be sent to voters beginning on October 15th.

There are also some big races down in Washington County, and West Jordan, Ogden, and Layton all have mayoral races.

Eight candidates are running for Mayor in Salt Lake City. Once voting closes, the top two mayoral candidates will face off in the Primary Election for Utah’s Capital City.



To learn more about candidate issues, how to track your ballot, and other details visit vote.utah.gov.

