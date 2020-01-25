Trump impeachment trial: President’s legal team begins presenting defense case

WASHINGTON (WFLA) – President Donald Trump’s legal team is officially taking over the Senate floor on Saturday in the president’s impeachment trial.

For the past three days, House Democrats serving as prosecutors delivered their opening arguments, telling the Senate why they think President Trump needs to be removed from office.

The president’s defense team now gets their turn and will argue against impeachment. The team will also have 24 hours over the course of three days to present their case.