Trump calls Romney a ‘pompous a–‘

WASHINGTON D.C. (ABC4 News/AP)- President Donald Trump lashed out at Senator Romney on Twitter Saturday morning calling him a “pompous ‘ass'”.

“Somebody please wake up Mitt Romney and tell him that my conversation with the Ukrainian President was a congenial and very appropriate one, and my statement on China pertained to corruption, not politics,” Trump’s first tweet stated. ” If Mitt worked this hard on Obama, he could have won. Sadly, he choked! “

On Friday Romney rebuked Trump over his call for Ukraine and China to investigate the family of former Vice President Joe Biden.

“By all appearances, the president’s brazen and unprecedented appeal to China and to Ukraine to investigate Joe Biden is wrong and appalling,” he tweeted.

To that President Trump tweeted, “Mitt Romney never knew how to win. He is a pompous “ass” who has been fighting me from the beginning, except when he begged me for my endorsement for his Senate run (I gave it to him), and when he begged me to be Secretary of State (I didn’t give it to him),” adding “He is so bad for R’s!”

