Truck slams into Burgess Owens campaign headquarters

MIDVALE, UT (ABC4 News) – The Burgess Owens Campaign is now looking for a new building to base its headquarters out of.

Owens, a Republican, is running for Utah’s 4th Congressional District against Democratic incumbent Ben McAdams.

On Friday, a driver slammed their truck into the building located on 7676 Holden Street in Midvale.

“We’re still trying to figure out the details, but it was just a drunk driver,” said Jesse Ranney, Campaign Spokesperson.

The driver reportedly hopped the curve and plowed straight into the building.

“Our political director got a call just before midnight Friday night,” said Ranney.

Thankfully, no one was in the building. If it happened hours earlier, it would have been a different story.

“Throughout the day, we had I think probably about ten volunteers in there helping to make signs at different points, making calls,” said Ranney.

Despite the misfortune, Owens maintained his political schedule making appearances at events on Saturday.

The campaign is currently looking for a new building to base its headquarters out of. It’s making calls to see what’s open.