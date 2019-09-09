Truck driver arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A truck driver from California was arrested over the weekend after a woman reported he had held her against her will and sexually assaulted her.

According to arresting documents, Charlie Lee Thomas III, 27, met the woman near I-80 and Parley’s Way and had promised to pay the woman $150 “for her time”, documents state.

Thomas only paid the woman $50, so the woman wanted to leave. The woman told police Thomas told her she could not leave until he performed a ‘fetish’ sex act on her. The woman told him no and Thomas then took her car keys, held her against her will and then held her down while he performed his ‘fetish’ on her, documents state.

During an interview with police, Thomas admitted he held the victim against her will, held her down and sexually assaulted her, even though she told him that she wanted to leave, according to documents.

Thomas admitted to police he lied to the victim about how much money he had to pay her, documents state.

Thomas was traveling from California to Colorado for work. He is being held in the Salt Lake County jail without bail. He faces three first-degree felony charges of forcible sodomy, aggravated sexual assault and aggravated kidnapping.

What others are clicking on: