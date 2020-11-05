Truck crashes into COVID-19 testing site in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A truck crashed into a COVID-19 testing site in Salt Lake City Thursday morning injuring nine people.

The truck reportedly crashed into the tent testing site near the University of Utah campus around 9:45 Thursday morning. Officials say that the crash does not appear to be deliberate.

Officials said in a press conference that nine people were treated for injuries as a result from the crash. Four of those people were transported to the hospital. The other five were treated and released on scene.

Dr. Richard Orlandi, Associate Chief Medical Officer for the University of Utah Health said that only the driver of the crashed truck and employees at the testing sight were transported to the hospital. Individuals who were waiting in their cars to be tested at the sight and got hit by the truck were not transported.

Orlandi also said that the affected testing site will be closed for the remainder of the day. If people had COVID-19 testing appointments at that site, they have been routed to other testing locations throughout the Wasatch Front.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.