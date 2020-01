LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News)- Troopers in Utah County could have used a few hungry horses Tuesday morning after a semi lost its load of hay on the freeway.

Troopers say the driver lost control and the trailer tipped in the construction zone.

It happened in the northbound lanes of the Tech Corridor on I-15 at mile marker 282, near 1500 North.

Drivers should expect delays in the area.

Driver Alert: The left lanes are closed on NB #i15 at MP 282 near 1500 N in Lehi due to debris in the roadway. Expect delays through the area. Check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @LehiCity @UtahTrucking @UDOTRegionthree pic.twitter.com/1z8KT8GBFt — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) January 7, 2020

Crews hope to have the hay cleaned up by 11 a.m.

