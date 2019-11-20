Troopers seize 150 pounds of pot, $124,000 in cash during traffic stop in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Highway Patrol troopers seized 150 pounds of marijuana and $124,000 in cash during a traffic in Summit County.

According to charging documents, Robert Dale Clark, 43, was pulled over on I-80 for a traffic violation on October 25.

While the trooper was running a records check, he deployed his drug detection dog who alerted him to the odor of narcotics.

Upon a search of Clark’s vehicle, the trooper found 150 pounds of marijuana and $124,000 in cash.

A request was made for forfeiture of the cash as the state said they believe the money was “used to facilitate or was the proceeds of the crime of distribution of marijuana.”

Clark was booked into the Summit County Jail and is facing second-degree felony possession of more than 100 pounds of marijuana.

Clark’s passenger, Edward Knowlton Green, 33, was also arrested and faces the same charge.

A background check shows no criminal history for Clark or Green in Utah.

