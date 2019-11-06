Man killed in head-on collision with tractor on U.S. Highway 40

DUCHESNE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – One man is dead after a head-on collision between a Honda civic and a tractor-trailer on U.S. Highway 40 Monday morning.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 7:25 a.m. when the male driver of the Civic was traveling west on U.S. 40 at mile marker 100. A semi tractor pulling a tanker and pup was traveling east at the same time.

The Civic suddenly swerved in front of the tractor-trailer and hit the tractor-trailer head-on.

The Civic was thrown off of the north shoulder of the roadway and the tractor drove off of the same shoulder.

The driver of the Civic died at the scene as a result of his injuries. He was wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, but it broke and the driver was ejected from the car.

The driver of the tractor was not injured.

The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

