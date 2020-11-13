Troopers responding to fatal semi rollover on I-80 in Tooele County

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Troopers are responding to a fatal semi rollover on I-80 in Tooele County Friday afternoon.

According to Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at mile marker 76. A semi has rolled, killing it’s driver.

This is developing, we will provide an updated once additional details are known.

