WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Troopers are on scene of a fatal rollover on SR 201 Monday morning.
According to Sgt. Nick Street, the rollover happened just before 11 a.m. at MP 10 near 4100 West and one person is confirmed to have died.
SR-201 Westbound is currently closed near Bangerter Highway.
Westbound is expected to be closed until around 4 p.m. Monday. Please avoid the area.
- Stop a suspected thief! North Salt Lake Police ask for help
- Some US manufacturers reopening amid fierce political heat
- Utah ranks among the best states for working from home
- University of Utah invests $1.3 million in COVID-19 research
- SR 201 closed westbound at Bangerter Highway due to fatal rollover