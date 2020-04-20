SR 201 closed westbound at Bangerter Highway due to fatal rollover

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Troopers are on scene of a fatal rollover on SR 201 Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Nick Street, the rollover happened just before 11 a.m. at MP 10 near 4100 West and one person is confirmed to have died.

Fatal crash on SR201 at 4100 W. PIO enroute. Media can stage on the Bangerter to WB SR201 On-Ramp. — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) April 20, 2020

SR-201 Westbound is currently closed near Bangerter Highway.

Driver Alert: WB SR-201 is temporarily closed near Bangerter Hwy (MP 10) due to a crash. Use an alternate route and check the UDOT Traffic App or @waze for updates. @UDOTRegionTwo @UtahTrucking — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) April 20, 2020

Westbound is expected to be closed until around 4 p.m. Monday. Please avoid the area.