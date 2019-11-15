Troopers responding to fatal crash on U.S. 40 in Wasatch County

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Troopers with Utah Highway Patrol are currently responding to a reported fatal crash on U.S. 40 in Wasatch County Friday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Nick Street, Utah Highway Patrol, the crash happened at mile marker 29.

Street tweeted the crash involved a semi and a pickup. One person is confirmed deceased and two others received non-life threatening injuries and were both transported to the hospital.

Heber City Police tweeted around 11 a.m. that U.S. 40 is closed in both directions and for those traveling the area to find an alternate route.

*TRAFFIC ALERT* Please be aware that SR-40 in Daniels Canyon (MM 29) is closed in both directions currently for a Traffic Accident. Please avoid the area or find an alternate route until the road is opened. Posted by Heber City Police Department on Friday, November 15, 2019

*developing* An update will be provided once additional details are released.

