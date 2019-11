SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Troopers are responding to a fatal crash in Summit County Thursday morning.

According to dispatch, the crash happened on I-80 near Silver Creek Junction around 11:45 a.m.

ABC4 has a reporter at the scene where the driver of a dump truck was killed after being ejected.

Currently UDOT sent out a tweet saying the Ramp at US 40 at I-80 westbound is closed.

Crash

Ramp US 40 at I-80 WB X146 Off US 40 Ramp Summit Co.

Ramp Temp Closed, Use Alt Route

Est. Clearance Time: 1:00 PM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) November 21, 2019

