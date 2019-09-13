Troopers identify 22-year-old man killed after semi driver passes vehicle in no-passing zone

UPDATE: The driver killed in the crash has been identified as Baylan B Nelson, 22, of Huntington, UT.
PRICE CANYON (ABC4 News)- One person is dead after officials say a semi-truck hit a pickup head-on.
It happened early Friday morning in Price Canyon near mile marker 226.
Troopers say the driver of the semi attempted to pass a slower tractor-trailer in a no-passing zone, on a grade, and on a corner. That’s when the semi and the pickup collided.
The driver of the pickup was pronounced dead on scene.
The canyon is closed and troopers are diverting traffic around the scene to Emma Park Road.
What others are reading:
- Food Truck Friday: Bomb Dilla
- Baby girl born at 9:11 p.m. on 9/11 weighing 9 pounds 11 ounces
- Local animal caregivers respond to community concerns over viral video of lion’s condition at Lagoon
- Group involved in harassment incident in Blacksmith Fork Canyon will stand trial
- The Latest: Huffman gets 14 days behind bars in college scam