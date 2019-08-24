Troopers: Man killed in I-15 crash at 1500 S may have been impaired

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News)-Troopers believe a man killed in a crash on I-15 Saturday morning may have been under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

The crash happened at 1:45 a.m. on the I-15 collector near 1500 South.

Troopers say the man was driving a silver SUV northbound when he started drifting left and side-swiped a barrier. He then over-corrected and hit the barrier on the other side.

The impact caused the SUV to flip and the man was ejected, trooper say.

He was pronounced dead on scene.

Investigators say they believe the man was impaired. They also say he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

“This crash is a tragic example of the dangers of both impaired driving and being inside a vehicle without properly wearing a seat belt or child restraint. Troopers would remind all drivers to never get behind the wheel when under the influence of any drug or alcohol. We would also remind all occupants in a vehicle to buckle up, every trip, every time. Your safety is largely in your own hands,” a press release from the Utah Department of Public Safety stated.

The man’s identity has not been released.

What others are reading:



